Shekarau set to dump NNPP for PDP

Former Kano State governor and Senator representing Kano Central District, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, is set to dump the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) for the People Democratic Party (PDP).

A reliable source who prefers anonymity confirmed that a 21-member committee will meet on Tuesday (today) at 4 pm to finalise the defection arrangements and ways to manage public criticisms that may trail Malam Shekarau’s unexpected political defection

The sources that familiar with Mr Shekarau’s hinted that moves and separate meetings were held with the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar; his running-mate Ifeanyi Okowa and; the national chairman of the party, Iyochia Ayu.

He said the former governor had “reached a deal” with the PDP and is expected to formally announce his defection soon.

Our source who is familiar with the meeting said as part of the exit plans, the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar will come to Mr Shekarau’s Mundubawa residence to “woo” him before the formal declaration.

According to him, “the truth is that Atiku has made some mouthwatering offers such as ministerial and parastatal slots to Mallam. This is in addition to appointing him as the North West campaign coordinator and in charge of campaign finances in the region,” the source said.

However, confirming the discussion with the PDP Presidential Flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, a close associate of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau hinted that the major opposition party and others have been in discussion with Malam Shekarau to leave the NNPP.

“You see I have to be very honest with you the top echelon of the PDP at the national level have been pestering Malam to dump the NNPP and pitch tent with the PDP considering his personality and the strong followers he controls so as for the Wazirin Adamawa led the party to win the 2023 general elections,” the source said.

He noted that “It is not a lie that Malam is not fairly treated by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as most of the things promised him before defection were not fulfilled.

“Apart from the automatic senate ticket given to Shekarau by the NNPP, all other issues discussed and assured before the defection were not fulfilled.

“You will be surprised that the pressure for Malam Shekarau, the Senator representing Kano Central at the National Assembly to join PDP is even coming from many former Nigerian leaders who want the success of the PDP at the 2023 general election.”

However, the Daily Nigeria which quoted also a source hinted that “The highest decision making body of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s political structure, the Shura Consultative Assembly has rejected overtures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the two-time Kano State governor to defect to the party.

“You know Malam Shekarau hardly take any political decision without consulting the Shura Council.”

