The organisers of Felabration have announced that this year’s edition of the annual music festival in memory and celebration of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, will hold from Monday 9th – Sunday 15th of October 2023.

This was announced in press release made available to journalists in Lagos on Friday, 16th June, 2023.

The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Question Jam Answer,’ a classic record composed by Fela and released in 1972. The song fits right into the socio-political mood of the country after the intriguing general election, where people are searching for answers from questions asked.

Felabration 2023 will present an authentic and vivid showcase of African music, creativity and resilience through art, dance, fashion and music.

The festival usually features The Senior Secondary Schools Debate, The Fela Debates (Symposium), The Afrobics Dance Competition, The Artwork Competition, The Dress Fela Fashion Competition, The Musical Concert and other activities.

According to the organizers, the concert will feature some of the biggest music stars from Nigeria and foreign artistes also registered to perform at the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Lagos.

Felabration is a week-long celebration of Fela’s legacy as the creator of the Afrobeat genre and as a renowned human rights activist.

Conceived in 1998 by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti to honour the legacy of her father, Felabration is Nigeria’s biggest music festival today. It host tens of thousands of attendees annually.

Currently, Felabration Event organized by the Felabration Organising Committee – has grown into an event in Nigeria which attracts thousands of visitors annually to the New Africa Shrine from all over the world. Felabration is an official tourist destination of The Lagos State Government is a major sponsor of the event.