The House of Representatives member representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State, Mr Dennis Idahosa (APC), has hailed the appointment of Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolor Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin’s appointment as the Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Idahosa noted that the appointment of the Benin monarch as the Chancellor of the university would open new vistas for the growth of NOUN given the pedigree of the Omo N’Oba in his public and traditional services.

The chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Compliance, while commending President Buhari for the appointment in a press statement made available to newsmen in Benin on Saturday, noted that the appointment came at the most appropriate time when the distance learning institution was in dire need to turn around its fortune and become one of the best around the continent and indeed the world.

He noted that not only would the Oba’s wealth of experience come in handy in this quest, but his fatherly role was also needed to galvanise this growth.

Idahosa who said that the NOUN seemed to have been weighing down with a number of challenges, however, added that the institution had been able to bridge the gap between the conventional university system in Nigeria.

The lawmaker particularly stressed the need for the NOUN to improve students’ access to and use of ICT for the efficient learning process.

“I can’t appreciate the President enough for this appointment because what he has succeeded in doing is putting a square peg in a square hole.

“Oba of Benin’s wealth of experience will count at this critical time when the demand for quality education, especially at the tertiary level is in high demand.

“The demand for university education, especially for the busy Nigerians who desire university education was what necessitated the setting up of NOUN and while the university has done a lot to bridge the gap between the conventional universities, more still needed to be done for NOUN to operate at the standard of which it was established.

“This is exactly where the appointment of our revered Oba comes into play. His knowledge of what is obtainable in other climes and his experiences in the Nigerian university system will come in handy.

“I can only appeal to the management team of the NOUN who have also been doing their best for the progress of the institution to cooperate and work with the monarch for the betterment of all.” Idahosa pleaded.





It would be recalled that the Federal Government on Friday announced the appointment of Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin as the Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The appointment was communicated to the Oba when Professor Olufemi Peters, the Vice Chancellor of the university and other management staff paid him a courtesy visit at the palace in Benin City.

During the visit, Professor Olufemi gave insight into the workforce plan of the school and assured the Oba that the fortunes of the university would improve tremendously with him as the Chancellor

“The reason why this University was established by the federal government is to bring University education to as many Nigerians as wherever they are and whatever their circumstances or social hindrances may be.

“We are in every state of this Country, serving every area. We have over 120,000 students. It is the biggest University in Nigeria,” he had stated.

In his response, the Monarch accepted his appointment and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy of the position.

Oba Ewuare II promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties and leverage his experience during his diplomatic sojourn towards improving teaching and learning in the University with the support of its Management team.

