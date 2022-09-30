Fears of impending flooding grips residents in Bayelsa

Fears of impending flooding have gripped the residents of Bayelsa state following the high rising level of water across the local government areas of the state.

Residents are now living in fear following the listing of Bayelsa as one of the states likely to be affected by the opening of the Cameroun dam by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency ( NIMET).

Also, the damaging effect of the 2012 flooding was when lives and property worth millions of naira were lost to the incident.

Our correspondent, on a fact-finding mission, discovered that places like Agudama, Akenfa, Akenpai, Kaiama, Sagbama and others are already being threatened by the impending flooding.

Some of the farmland visited along the newly constructed but yet-to-be-completed Yenegoa road have been washed away by the flood.

This development, as observed has forced cassava farmers in the neighbourhood to embark on premature harvesting of farm produce.

It was also gathered that some residents in the likely to be affected areas have started relocating their families and relations to avoid impending dangers.





When contacted, the director general of New Media, Dr Kola Oredipe assured residents of the safety of their lives and property.

He said the government has taken proactive measures at averting the impending dangers

According to him, the prosperity administration has commenced the clearing of drainages for the free flow of water into designated canals in the state capital.

He added that the government is working in collaboration with relevant agencies to mitigate the effects of the impending flooding as alerted by the NIMET.