The outgoing chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has underscored the need for robust collaboration among the three tiers and arms of government.

The governor gave the charge at the official commissioning of the NGF secretariat complex, in Abuja, which was attended by the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

While noting that the multi-billion naira project predates his assumption of office as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in 2019, Fayemi applauded the immense contributions of other state governors and predecessors in “ensuring the completion of this edifice befitting of our secretariat”.

“We are also privileged to have here with us the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osibajo GCON to celebrate this feat. Your excellency, while you have been a great host to us at our monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meetings, let us welcome you to our secretariat, where we meet as a non-partisan forum to discuss and forge a consensus on addressing issues of national interest.

Fayemi calls for robust synergy among 3 arms, tiers of government

“I recall that for much of 2020, we were unable to safely meet due to the logistic constraint occasioned by the lockdowns, but more so, not being able to effectively observe social distancing because of the size of our meeting room.

“Nonetheless, we forged ahead and embraced teleconferencing while we accelerated work on finishing this new complex. I am sure by the time we tour the new conference room; you will agree that it is befitting any circumstance or occasion that may arise in future.

“The secretariat currently accommodates a number of professionals working across sectors, development programmes, projects and initiatives focused on advancing reforms aimed at enhancing subnational development.





“Facilities like our training room have benefitted at least 4,000 of our state officials via training courses, peer learning events and reform dialogues conducted by the forum’s secretariat.

“Today the forum enjoys both national and international recognition for being a formidable platform in advancing good governance.

“We are committed to changing the narrative of business as usual and delivering better governance through far-reaching resolutions we take collectively as a Forum in the interest of our people. It will interest Your excellency to know that many of the positions we present as subnational at NEC are often prediscussed and agreed upon at our forum meeting which holds most times a day before.

“We will be holding our maiden meeting in the new secretariat complex today and as always, will take clear positions on issues confronting the nation and our states.”

“I encourage my colleagues to support them and the leadership of the Secretariat in actualising this,” Fayemi urged.