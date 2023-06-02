Fear has gripped the Amako Community in Njaba LGA of Imo over the disappearance of four kids to an unknown destination.

The kids according to community sources were said to have been abducted on Saturday, 27 May, 2023, and since then the whereabouts of the children remains unknown.

The anonymous source revealed that the four minors whose ages fall between 4 to 9 years, were said to be playing at their house in Amako alongside four other children when a two-day old female neighbour (name unknown) took them to a barbing salon.

He said that the mother of the kids went to the market leaving her four children at home to play with their fellow minors.

Two of the four abducted children actually belong to one Mrs. Chinasa while the other two are her elder sister’s children living in the same house.

The source said that when the new neighbour came out and told the children to follow her to a barbing salon to cut their hair, the kids were happy to do that and at that time she took them away and never came back.

The mother of kids on return back from the market searched for her children but could not see, and immediately moved to the police to report the incident.

Chinasa said: “The new neighbour was only two days old in the compound and was not that close to her. Although, she plays and admires her children but they have not exchanged phone numbers to know where to find her”.

Mrs Chinasa gave the children’s names as Joy, Charles, Jemine and Pere Ebi.

She said that six days later, the kids are nowhere to be found while the woman has also been at large.

She said that both the police and other security agents have tried, in vain to locate the hideout of the bandits.





An indigene of Amako community who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the local vigilante group which earlier waded into the matter before calling the attention of the police, had apprehended the house agent who brought the woman as well as the landlord but each of them claimed innocent of the situation.

The reason those little children were kidnapped has remained a mystery as they have not been found after six months including the lady who took them out for barbing.

Meanwhile the eleven communities in Njaba including Ugbelle-Akah Autonomous community are in great fear of the unknown as several efforts have been made by the Akah-Ebiri Security Network comprising ten autonomous communities, to no avail.

The Imo Police spokesperson, ASP Henry Okoye on Friday, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

He said that the command is on top of the matter.

