FCTA transport secretariat remits N3.7bn in 2021, impounds 3,508 vehicles

The Transportation Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has said that the revenue generated by the Department of Road Transport Services (DRTS), between January and the end of November 2021 stands at N3.7 billion.

The Secretary, Transportation Secretary, Hon Zakari Dobi, disclosed that during the period under review, no fewer than 1,386 traffic offenders have been prosecuted.

He said that as part of measures to ensure compliance to the ban on the use of commercial motorcycles within the Federal Capital City and environs, the Ministerial Task Team between January and end of November this year impounded at least 1,823 motorcycles 499 tricycles 482 unpainted commercial taxis 315 vehicles for traffic light violation and 389 for illegal parking.

“Between January and December this year, a total of 50,123 vehicles were inspected with 28,517 scaling through while 21,786 failed the tests.

“1,386 traffic offenders were prosecuted during the same period, 108 were discharged.

“We recorded 127,704 vehicles registration, 4,866 revalidated vehicles, 690 change of category and 247,876 renewals and other related activities between January and end of November 2021.

“The revenue generated by DRTS between January and end of November 2021 stood at N3,795,634,120.78. This is an improvement from the N3.502,783.176.08 generated between January to December 2020,” he said

Speaking further, he said that the Directorate will intensify efforts in 2022 to surpass the achievements recorded in 2021 Regularisation/certification of commercial vehicles/ e-hailing transport services will be in force in 2022 just as we would commence registration of dispatch bikes and riders certification.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director Operations, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Dele Yaro, disclosed that the FCT Administration has concluded plans to collate a comprehensive database of all motorcycle, tricycle riders and owners in all the Area Councils in FCT.

He said that this became imperative considering the recent security situation in the Territory.

“In 2006, there was a total ban on the operation of motorcycles in FCT, particularly the Federal Capital City (FCC), but with the recent happenings, we now have another programme that is called Public Transport Management (PTM), system FCT. With this system, we are going to have all the details of all the operators of motorcycles, tricycles and motor vehicle operators.”

He said that all the tricycles and motorcycles outside the FCC and all the area councils will be duly registered.

“The data of the owner of the vehicle and the rider would be taken. Apart from the data, they will be trained and will be given the rider certification for the purpose of security.

“In case anything happens, we’ll be able to trace the owner of the motorcycle if the rider is not there.”

