Cherry releases Omoda 5, set for entry into Nigeria auto market

As it gets set for entry into Nigeria’s automobile market, Chinese automaker, Cherry, has released a new model called Omoda 5.

The model, which was unveiled recently at the Auto Guangzhou event in China, is the first model featuring Cherry’s new generation design concept, Art in Motion.

The design concept of Art in Motion gave birth to Omoda 5’s galvanizing dynamic appearance, boundaryless front view, diamond matrix grille design, sporty lines and a double-layer integrated spoiler, gleaming with avant-garde artistry. And this has earned its commendation from the brand’s customers and prospective customers across the globe.

The unique and futuristic design concept, which is impressive, attractive and competitive, particularly received commendations from users on social media.

Moreso, Omoda 5’s power system configuration means that it can be powered by both gas and new energy, attracting interest from young people and sustainability advocates.

With this level of excitement, Omoda 5’s launch in 2022 is well anticipated.

According to Chery’s plan, from 2022, Omoda 5 will be launched in Asia, South America, Australia, Africa, Europe and other regions, bringing the unique future driving experience to global consumers.

