The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via its Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), has said it would recognize individuals and firms that are tax-compliant in the nation’s capital.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the Head of Corporate Communications of FCT-IRS, Mustapha Sumaila.

According to the statement: “The Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr. Haruna Abdullahi, extends warm greetings and gratitude to all taxpayers on the occasion of the 2023 Customer Service Week themed “Team Service TM”. This special week is dedicated to acknowledge the invaluable contributions and commitment of taxpayers in fulfilling their civic responsibilities by paying their taxes diligently.”

“The FCT-IRS recognises that our taxpayers are the lifeblood of our service. We deeply appreciate the dedication and steadfastness of individuals, businesses, and organisations who have consistently fulfilled their tax obligations. The taxes paid by citizens are pivotal in providing essential services, infrastructural development, and sustaining the economic stability of our great city.

“To foster an environment of exceptional service delivery, the Service is committed to creating an enabling atmosphere for our staff members by providing the necessary support and infrastructure required. We understand that a motivated and empowered workforce is essential in delivering exceptional service to our taxpayers. Thus, by nurturing a supportive work environment, we will ensure that our dedicated team performs their duties with utmost professionalism.

“In line with this objective, we place great emphasis on staff training. The FCT-IRS is determined to equip our personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver services that meet global standards. Through comprehensive training programmes, we will continue to groom our workforce to match up to the evolving landscape of service delivery, ensuring that our taxpayers receive the best possible assistance with their tax matters.

“Furthermore, as part of our commitment to appreciating excellence, the FCT-IRS will soon recognise individuals and organisations for dedication to their tax obligation. This recognition aims to inspire and motivate others and we believe that highlighting their achievements will encourage a culture of compliance and responsible citizenship among our taxpayers.

“The Service appreciates the trust, cooperation and support of all taxpayers. We reaffirm our commitment to providing efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric services. Therefore, we encourage everyone to continue fulfilling their tax responsibilities as responsible and patriotic citizens. Together, we can build a prosperous future for our city.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE