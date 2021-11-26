OAU targets N1bn development funds as university turns 60

All is set by the Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU) Ile- Ife to launch an advancement foundation with the aim of turning the institution to be the most preferred brand in Africa.

Through the foundation, the university has set an initial target of N1 billion to be raised through all its alumni across the globe, friends and benefactors of the university, governments, philanthropists, groups, corporate organisations and individual members of the public.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Eyitayo Ogunbodede, gave this hint on Friday, in Lagos, at a pre-launch media briefing.

He said the foundation, which had been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and is to be officially launched in Lagos on December 4, would be overseen by a board of trustees with members who are mostly from outside the university community are men and women of impeccable character and credentials in the society.

Speaking at the event through the Chairman of the Great Ife 60th Anniversary Celebrations and Professor of International Relations, Mr Charles Okeje, the vice-chancellor said the foundation would among others, assist in repositioning the university to meet up with the standard of the 21st Century as obtainable in other climes within and outside Africa.

“It will also help to maintain and sustain the ideals of the founding fathers of the university, which is to be ranked best in Africa,” he added.

Prof Ogunbodede, however, noted that the university would also use the launch to recognise and celebrate 60 distinguished alumni who have not only contributed significantly to the country and global economy but also consistently contributed to the growth and development of the university.

He said all the events are part of activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the university.

