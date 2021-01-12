FCTA demolishes five wrestling, drama centres, arrests 25 over violation of COVID-19 protocols

Coronavirus
By Ademola Adegbite - Abuja
FCTA demolishes five wrestling

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, demolished five local wrestling and drama centres known as “Gidan Drama” and “Gidan Dembe” for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.

It also arraigned 25 persons including motorists and commuters for violating the health protocols.

Head, Media, Public Enlightenment and Advocacy of the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Taskforce, Mr Ikharo Attah, who briefed the newsmen after the exercise, said: “the removal of the structures became inevitable following repeated warnings to the owners and operators of the Gidan Drama and Gidan Dembe to stop operations because they are prohibited to do under the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

“Thousands of persons gather in these local entertainment centres to watch artistes and wrestlers perform. In one of the centres, we observed during surveillance that thousands gather to watch nude dancers. Facemasks, physical distancing and sanitising of the hands do not exist here at all.” he stated.

He, therefore, implored Kannywood actors and actresses who sometimes make appearances in the centres to desist from going there, vowing to get them arrested and charged them to court regardless of their fame and status if they visit the centres again.

According to him, most of the commercial drivers arrested carried too many passengers and overloaded their vehicles in contravention of the COVID-19 Transportation Guidelines and Protocols.

He said one of the drivers, who identified himself as Garba, was sentenced to one-week imprisonment for assaulting police personnel attached to the taskforce and ramming his car into a police van while trying to evade arrest.

