COVID-19: Ekiti acquires 187 solar-powered refrigerators for vaccines storage

Ahead of the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines by the Federal Government later this month, the Ekiti State has acquired 187 solar-powered cold chain refrigerators for vaccine storage for its primary healthcare centres in the 177 wards of the state.

The state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who restated the commitment of his administration to further improve healthcare delivery in the state, also set aside N300 million for the State’s Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

The Governor made this known, on Tuesday, at the commissioning of the Solar Direct Drive Cold Chain equipment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

He explained that the Cold Chain equipment was a well-coordinated effort towards achieving temperature-controlled environments to store, manage and transport the lifesaving products (otherwise known as vaccines) which must be continuously stored in limited temperature from the time they are manufactured until the moment of vaccination.

Fayemi noted further that the effort would boost Cold Chain System management and facilitate uninterrupted availability and distribution of vaccines in their optimal storage temperature and quality that would enhance immunization activities towards curbing preventable deaths and attainment of health for all.

He added that the ideal of immunisation is to ensure that no child less than five years or pregnant woman is left out of vaccination processes to improve the neonatal, infant and maternal health indices.

“I salute our front line health workers and the generality of health personnel for their various roles of saving the lives of our dear people. Your efforts at this critical period of COVID-19 pandemic are commendable and may God reward your good deeds to the State and its people.

“The Basic Health Care Provision Fund is yet another strategy employed by our administration for funding infrastructural, personnel, health commodities and equipment requirements of one health facility per Political Ward. With over N300,000,000.00 set aside, 177 health facilities in all the Wards have been selected to benefit from the fund and the money has been disbursed to the State Account for the commencement of the programme in the first quarter of this 2021,” he said.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani, commended the Governor for all his efforts aimed at repositioning the health sector for effective and efficient service delivery.

The commissioner promised that he would ensure that all the equipment provided at both the primary and secondary health sector were used with utmost care judiciously.

