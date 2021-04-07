Four churches sealed off in Ondo over alleged fetish activities

The Unification of Cherubim and Seraphim Elders in Ondo State on Wednesday said it has sealed off four Cherubim and Seraphim churches in the state for allegedly engaging in fetish activities.

The Head of the Unification Movement in the state, Dr Ade Ademisokun-Turton who disclosed this said the churches were sealed off following the reports of an investigative panel set up by the body to investigate the allegations against the churches.

Ademisokun-Turton said the church would no longer tolerate fetish activities in any of its branches henceforth, while he disclosed that some of the owners of the sealed churches lacked the qualifications or knowledge to lead the church or know anything about Cherubim and Seraphim church.

According to him, the body noted that the proliferation of churches has caused a lot of damages to the Christian body as many of them want to outshine one another using fetish means to draw congregation to their churches.

Ademisokun-Turton who would be installed as new Baba Alakoso of C&S Unification said an annual convention was being planned to unify Cherubim and Seraphim and to let people see what had not been showcased about the church in the past.

He disclosed that the Unification Movement in the state has completed all arrangements to establish a seminary where those interested in establishing Cherubim and Seraphim Church would be trained.

He said “We are making effort to formally have training schools for our officials. They must be trained as Jesus did to the disciples. To make the church grow.

“We are concerned about our image and we are working on that. No all Cherubim and Seraphim church are absolutely the same. Callings are different. Some of us are doing some things that unwholesome.

“People start church Cherubim and Seraphim but we realised the importance of control, we are not trying to control the holy spirit. Those who are never members could start a church in the past. But that has stopped.

“We will only allow those who know the rudiments. Offices, titles have been streamlined. No one can be called Baba Aladura without approval.”

