FCT taskforce impounds 280 vehicles, motorcycles for aiding crime

The Federal Capital Territory Taskforce announced that its officials have impounded over 280 vehicles, motorcycles, and tricycles for their involvement in criminal activities in Abuja.

Adamu Gwary, Director of the Department of Security Services for the FCT Administration, reported this to Peter Olumuji during the fifth day of “Operation Sweep Abuja” on Monday evening. He indicated that over 40 vehicles have been confiscated for traffic violations and improper registration.

The operation, which began at Area 3 Junction and Area 1 Roundabout, was later expanded to the busy AYA Roundabout.

Gwary revealed that more than 200 commercial motorcycles were apprehended for aiding criminal elements by violating route regulations. Additionally, over 40 tricycles, commonly known as Keke Napep, have also been seized by the task force.

He explained that Operation Sweep is a multi-agency anti-crime initiative approved by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The operation aims to address nuisances and emerging crime within the territory.

Gwary emphasised that while Abuja is considered one of the safest places to live in the country, the perception of safety has attracted many people to the capital, leading to various challenges.

He also stated that all individuals arrested during the operation will be properly profiled, particularly beggars and the homeless.

Gwary said, “All these things will help to checkmate crime rates within the FCT, which the residents have been clamouring for. And they are happy that this operation has started, and is yielding positive results in the territory.

“Everybody knows that FCT is the safest place you can reside in Nigeria as of today. And that has made so many people to migrate into the territory. This also has its own negative implications because the infrastructure has been overstretched. People with questionable characters have also been able to come into the capital. And that is why anywhere around the world there is always this continuous mop-up exercise to keep the city clean.

“For the traffic offences, we have over 40 vehicles that have been impounded. We also have those who have violated the registration. Those that are running commercial but they are not painted, the VIO have also been able to apprehend some.

“The commercial motorcycles that have also been aiding criminal elements through route violation, we have impounded over 200 of those. And the tricycle which is popularly called Keke Napep, we have over 40 that have been impounded by the traffic agencies.

“All those who are found wanting, the police will also going to prosecute them accordingly. And that is why it is a multi-agency anti-crime squad”

