FCT: Properties worth over N500m have been destroyed in Nyanyan, residents cry out

Owners of properties in Nyanya have raised the alarm that properties worth over N500 million have been destroyed by the Abuja Development Company at the phase IV new extension.

The property owners who took their protest to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abuja said the demolition exercise of the Federal Capital Territory has rendered them homeless and devastated especially as the action of the Abuja Development Authority.

Mr. Abuo Andrew, spokesman of the group, while addressing the media appealed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, to look into the action as he was misled to approve demolition on the grounds that the land was under a high tension electricity pylon.

According to him, such a claim was false and misleading to a man who trusted the FCT team to provide him with the right information as he governed the Federal Capital Territory Nyanya extension inclusive.

The displaced property owners also said the land on dispute was acquired six years ago from an Estate Company Niyi Olamide Ventures (Formerly F&B ventures).

The property owners said they have invested on the property over the years through development of the land, provision of access road and electrification of the estate.

They argued that upon being served of the notice of demolition, they approached the Abuja Development Control but the department did not state that they violated any laws of their mandate such as building on sewage line, power line, drainage or on access to the road.





The group said it was imperative that the Minister of FCT look into the matter and ensure that members of the society are protected from arbitrary actions influenced by misleading information to serve interests that undermine public trust in government.

The group at the press briefing also called on the National Human Right Commission to as a matter of urgency look into the infringement of their fundamental human right to live and own property within the Nigerian State.