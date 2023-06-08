The FCT High Court in Gwagwalada on Thursday ordered a student, Istifanus Irmiya, to clean the premises of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for two weeks for internet fraud.

Irmiya was docked by the EFCC on a two-count charge, boarding on cheating and personation.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court for leniency.

Delivering judgment, Justice Aliyu Shafa, convicted and sentenced Irmiya to clean the commission’s premises from 9 a.m. to 12 noon daily for two weeks.

Shafa also ordered Irmiya to pay a fine of N100,000.

He ordered that the phone used by the convict to perpetuate the crime should be burnt.

“I have carefully listened to the plea of allocutus made by the convict and the defence counsel.

“The rate of internet fraud through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, among others in society is so alarming. That he is a first-time offender is not an excuse to go scot-free.

“The rate of Yahoo-Yahoo among youths is alarming.

“Many who resort to crime always have ‘I want to get rich quick’ mindset. Sending him to prison might make him more hardened,” the judge ruled.

Earlier, the convict pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy, adding that he would not indulge in such acts again.





“I want to beg the court for mercy. I’m deeply sorry for what I have done. I’m a changed person now knowing fully well the consequences of my offence,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE