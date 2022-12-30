FCT police command arrests 11 armed robbery suspects terrorising Nasarawa, Abuja

Officers of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department have arrested 11 suspected armed robbers wreaking havoc on residents in the nation’s capital city, Abuja and Nasarawa State.

The command during a parade on Friday revealed that the suspects were arrested a few kilometers from Abuja at You and You Hotel in the Masaka area of Nasarawa State.

The suspects; Ibrahim Umar, Nurudeen Yunusa, Muhammed Ahmed, Yunusa Ibrahim, Amodu Ahmed, Zakari Muhammed, Yusuf Ibrahim, Isah Labaran, Muhammed Mahammed, Salihu Suleiman, and one other.

Recovered from the suspects include five AK 47 rifles, four G-3 rifles, 122 live ammunitions of 7.62MM, one local pistol without ammunition, three ballistic vests, six AK 47 empty magazines, and seven G-3 empty magazines, charms of various degree, one police SGT warrant card, one vigilante ID card, one Civil Defence ID card, a Toyota Camry 2000 model, golden colour with registration number GGE 702 CH, one Gold-3 wagon, green colour with registration number KWL 22 GQX, two generators, and one filing machine.

The further revealed that it also arrested four other armed robbery suspects in the FCT’s Maitama, Garki, Wuse, and Central areas.

The suspects were notorious for robbing Point of Sales operators and other unsuspecting residents possessing money.

Three locally made pistols and 14 rounds of live ammunition were found with them; one English pistol, two television sets and pieces of jewelry, and twenty mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.