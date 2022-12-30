Expel me from PDP if you can, Wike dares party members

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he is not perturbed about any threats of expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, challenging those threatening to expel him from the party to go ahead and try it if they could.

Governor Wike gave the challenge at the Eneka Road Roundabout, venue of the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Eneka -Igbo Etche Road dualisation project.

The Governor wondered why those desiring to expel him were displaying anxiety instead of acting out their threat, and see if they would survive it.

“When the time comes, we will know who has capacity and who does not have capacity,” he stated adding that the minimum demand of the G-5 group is the resignation of Dr Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman of PDP to allow for a southerner to occupy the office.

Wike stated: “We have made our demand and our demand is that the national chairman must come to the south. Its non-negotiable. If you say you don’t care, no problem. Lets go the field. No need to begin to threaten people you will do this, you will do that.”

In retrospect, Governor Wike recalled how between 2002 and 2003 former President Olusegun Obasanjo knelt down to beg his then vice, now PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to support his second term bid and the conditions the latter gave to him.

“You say we are giving condition, but you forget history. In 2002- 2003 when President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to run for second tenure, he knelt down before his vice president and said my vice please allow me to run.

“You know one of the conditions he gave him, Tony Anenih must be sacked as the Minister of Works and Tony Anenih must not be in the presidential campaign council.

Obasanjo obliged and sacked Tony Anenih as Minister of Works and removed him from presidential campaign council.”

He expressed surprise over the undying interest by those who said they have moved ahead and do not need the G5 group to win the 2023 election.





He wondered why those antagonistic to the G5 are always sniffing around to uncover any latest move made by the group.

Governor Wike queried why they are bothering themselves about where the G5 goes, what it says and which person they chose to speak with.

The governor noted that even as G5 travelled recently to the Europe, some people speculated and insinuated so many unfounded things without a proof of any pictorial or audio, to affirm their claims that the G5 met with a presidential candidate in Europe.

“They said I had conversation with BBC, where is the picture, where is the video? You know these days we don’t have journalists again, we have press men. You can see people not being able to give out correct information.

“You see newspapers houses that are now running election. You see television houses standing for election.

“Wike had interview with BBC. Wike said we had a deal with so, so and so. Meanwhile no video, no audio. And some of you waste your time to listen to such things.