FCSC says massive nationwide job recruitment information fake news

The Management of the Federal Civil Service Commission(FRSC) has warned Nigerians that it has not announced any massive nationwide recruitment into the federal civil service.

Permanent Secretary, Dr Mary Ogbe, reacting in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, to the message circulating on various social media platforms, said the news item is fake in its entirety and should be ignored by the general public.

She said, “The attention of the Federal Civil Service Commission has been drawn to the message circulating in various social media platforms that the Commission is embarking on massive nationwide job recruitment into the ministries, departments and agencies.

“The Federal Civil Service Commission hereby emphatically declare that the fictitious massive nationwide recruitment only exists in the figment of the imagination of the writer.

“It is Fake news, which should be discarded and ignored by the general public, especially job seekers.

“Furthermore, it presupposes that the writer’s motive is to mislead and misinform the public for his selfish interests.

“To this end, the management of the Federal Civil Service Commission wishes to reiterate that there is no massive nationwide recruitment into the federal civil service. The news item is Fake in its entirety and, should be ignored by the general public,” Ogbe said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ve Not Endorsed Tinubu — PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has said it has not endorsed the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying its earlier stand against Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket subsists…

EFCC And The Governors On Its Watch List

In the last eight months, if surveyed for mention in the news, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would have featured more for its clampdown on cyber crime suspects, popularly called Yahoo boys…

May The Holy Spirit Forgive Those Saying I Need Medical Attention — Hank Anuku

Days after news filtered into town about the controversy trailing his mental state, actor, Hank Anuku, has dispelled the rumour, saying he is fine and sound…