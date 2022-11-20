Anambra agency gives political parties two weeks ultimatum to pay for campaign billboards

Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA) over the weekend gave two weeks ultimatum to all political parties and their candidates to pay for all their campaign billboards or meet the wrath of the agency.

A statement from the agency signed by Ujubuoñu Odili Tony, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of ANSAA insisted that enforcement begins in two weeks’ time.

The statement made available to newsmen in Awka, on Sunday, read in part: “Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency through a letter dated 14th November 2022, urged all Out-Of-Home Advertising Practitioners in the state to revalidate and register all their billboards in the State.

“According to a letter addressed to both OAAN and registered Non-OAAN Practitioners, the agency has taken major steps towards sanitizing outdoor advertising practice in the state through a ban on individuals, clients and government agencies ownership of billboards in the State.

“Having done this, the agency expected maximum cooperation from the practitioners in terms of registering their billboards and payment of campaigns but are yet to get such.

“As a result of the above, the Agency has directed all billboard owners to provide the information required to register each billboard and also pay up for any campaign on them.

“Through this release, the entire political party candidates for the upcoming 2023 general elections are urged to make sure those handling their campaigns have made payments to the government to avoid ANSAA defacing their campaign materials.





“The agency has also given a two weeks grace to make such payments or face a legal enforcement.

“It has also gotten to the knowledge of the Agency that some political party candidates are erecting billboards on their own ignorantly. The Agency wants to state that this is not only wrong but illegal and any such billboard would be brought down without any notice, the structure seized permanently and auctioned.

“This lasts between 14th November to 5th of December, 2022. It’s the wish of the agency that by the 5th of December 2022, all billboards in the state must have been duly registered and paid for, as legal enforcement starts immediately.

“Remember ANSAA is your progress partner in business and we want you to succeed.”