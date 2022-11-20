Forex: NANS demands immediate end to suffering of Nigerian students in UK

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the horrendous challenges being faced by Nigerian students in the United Kingdom and called on the Federal Government as well as other stakeholders to immediately take steps to ameliorate the plight and frustration of the students.

A statement jointly signed by the NANS National Deputy Senate President, Comrade Ekundina Elvis Segun and NANS Ogun Joint Campus Committee Chairman, Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon, on Sunday in Abuja, warned that the students would not hesitate to apply “our instrument of force to shut down the UK embassy in due time if these problems persist.”

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the inconvenience, frustration and deliberate witch-hunting of Nigerian students in the UK are facing in the last few days.

“We have received complaints directly and read series of painful revelations by Nigerian students abroad and their parents who are faced with the risk of being deported after so much resources, both academic and materials, had been expended on seeking admission and travelling to the UK to pursue their academic goals.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Prominent of such mind-disturbing revelations was in the statement released by the UK Chapter President of NANS, Michael Obakhavbaye, who expressed the critical challenges Nigerian students are facing in the UK as reported in the media on Friday.

“In the last 48hours of the report in the press, we have communicated with our colleagues and friends who are students in the UK to establish direct reports with facts. Through this, we have identified some of the numerous challenges to be;

“Deliberate efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to frustrate the naira exchange and conversion for the student which make the students exchange as much as N900 for £1 and more.





“Inaccessibility in obtaining accommodation due to delay in money transfer and other processes frustrated by the CBN.

“Inhumane treatment which is not far from modern-day slavery and trafficking deliberately to frustrate Nigerians out of the UK.

“The irresponsible and lackadaisical attitude of both the Nigerian embassy in the UK and Nigerian Diasporan Commission towards the plights of Nigerians.

“Cancellation of enrolment due to Form A issues and slow response of their Nigerian banks and many other challenges.

“Notable among the institutions where these problems are harsh is the University of Hull and Reading University. We have established from our local and international contacts that Nigerians are the only set of people facing these problems. Nationals of other countries are without these problems.”