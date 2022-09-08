FCE Special Oyo, gets new deputy provost

THE Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal College of Education(Special), Oyo, upon the recommendation of the provost has given provisional approval to the nomination of Dr Benedictus Adekunle Adebiyi, as Deputy Provost of the college pending the final ratification by the council.

The appointment which is for a period of two years took effect from Monday, 29 August, 2022.

