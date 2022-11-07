FBNQuest harps on importance of equity, quasi-equity capital financing options

Capital Market
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos
FBNQuest

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management business of FBN Holdings Plc, has advised private mid-cap companies to carefully explore the capital financing options available in the local financial markets.

Speaking at a parley organised for representatives of the financial media, Ijeoma Agboti, Managing Director, FBNQuest Funds, said that the current economic headwinds facing mid-cap businesses place a demand on business leaders to carefully plan their capital needs with a view to optimization and defensive positioning.

According to her, equity and quasi-equity capital are important sources of financing for mid-cap companies seeking investment for their current operations and expansion initiatives.

Equity capital can be helpful to businesses because business owners can sell shares to investors to finance expansion and growth, without immediate obligation.

Quasi-equity encompasses various loan and convertible loan options for which repayment is linked to future cash flows, but often provides more flexible payment terms than traditional loans.

Tunde Abidoye, Head of the Equity Research team of FBNQuest, in his presentation on the prospects for Nigeria’s macroeconomy, highlighted the outlook for public debt, the exchange rate and inflation.

Tunde stated that “businesses and investors now face difficult conditions including mounting pressures on inflation and exchange rate, constrained disposable income as well growing pressure from the external sector.

Given the challenges on both the global and domestic fronts, it is essential for businesses and investors to have informed views on important macroeconomic variables in order to minimize business risks and to develop a long-term strategy to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.”


Overall, Ijeoma Agboti said that while the outlook for the business environment remains uncertain over the next six months, strong opportunities remain to bolster capital structures and pursue strategic business prospects.

“A difficult economic environment provides a good opportunity to re-strategize and position for recovery.” She said, adding that In the process, investors should decipher attractive opportunities presented by quality issuers.

