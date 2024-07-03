FATIMO Olabisi Tijani’s film, Out of Many, takes one on a journey through several contemporary issues affecting the male gender.

Tijani is able to expose how certain acts, particularly those taken during one’s formative years, come back to haunt one.

The film debunks societal belief that most of the anti-social acts are perpetrated by men, highlighting that males are also as vulnerable as the weaker vessels and should be protected.

Set in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, the lead actor, Ishola, transports the viewer back and forth from his present life to his formative years, where certain actions by people close to him breeded his ‘devil’ which later came to haunt him.

The bi-lingual film also exposes fears and anxieties by men and how such make them to be an anti-social and react in certain ways or even develop certain behaviours.

The film, directed by Afeez Adekunle, has already been slated to be screened at two international film festivals –Lift-Off Global Network in the United Kingdom (UK) and the Toronto International Nollywood Festival in Canada.

These positives showcase the talent of Tijani, who will definitely take the world of film by storm as she continues to expose issues that are seldom talked about in the society.

