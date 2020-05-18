Fasoranti’s Daughter: Akeredolu urges Aregbesola to hasten move to return suspect to Correctional Centre

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday described as worrisome the escape attempts by the suspected killer of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Adamu Adamu, at the state Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) where he is being treated for COVID -19.

Akeredolu who made this disclosure at the weekly COVID-19 press briefing at the Government House Grounds, Akure, said he had contacted the Minister of Interior Affairs, Mr Rauf Aregebesola, to facilitate and hasten the return of the defendant to the correctional centre after being treated.

The governor said the murder suspect who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 has been certified negative after two successive tests in line with treatment and testing protocols and should be returned to the Correctional Service facility in the state.

He stressed the need to return the defendant to the correctional centre since charges have been read in respect to the case.

“It is no longer expedient to keep the suspect outside an approved Correctional Centre. Where he is not the proper place.

“We are already discussing with the Minister of Interior on the need to move the suspect, we call them defendants anyway, to the correctional centre. That is where he rightly belongs.

“We believe strongly that the minister will in no distant time, direct appropriate quarters within his jurisdiction to effect the transfer of the man to the appropriate place,” he said.

Akeredolu, however, expressed optimism that the trial of the suspects would continue unhindered, just as he described the two escape attempts of the suspects as worrisome.

Adamu, who was arrested with three others in Edo state in connection to the murder of Pa Fasoranti’s daughter, Mrs Olufunke Olakunri, tested positive for COVID-19 but attempted to escape from the IDH.

Adamu, who was discovered to have tested positive for COVID-19 after he was ordered to be remanded in prison custody with others, almost escaped from the hospital before the health officials on duty raised the alarm and he was apprehended by security operatives drafted to the hospital.

