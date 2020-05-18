Kaduna PDP inaugurates 7 man committee to look into allegations of suspended members

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State chapter, has inaugurated a seven-man committee to look into allegations of the seven suspended members of the party.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday and signed by the state chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Felix Hassan Hyat.

The statement noted that the party set up the committee in line with the provisions of section 57 (I) of the 2017 constitution of the party.

Hyat contended that the disciplinary committee is expected to look into the allegations levelled against the suspended members and advise the party appropriately.

The seven members of the disciplinary committee are:

Hon Ishaq H Danmahawayi – Chairman,

Hon Hassan A Jumare – Member,

Hon Maria Dogo – Member,

Hon John M Bezard – Member,

Hon Daniel Amos – Member,

Hon Lawal Balarabe – Member, and

Hon Barr Simon Arabo- Member/Secretary

ALSO READ: Edo APC factional chairmen trade words over authenticity

The terms of reference given to the committee are :

(a).To ascertain specifically the participation or involvement of any suspended member either collectively or as I group in tempering with the results of Ward congresses held on the 14/03/2020 in the State.

(b). To determine the role/s of suspended members in trying to destabilise the Party and promote the discipline.

(c). To ascertain specifically the participation or involvement of any or all the suspended members in the recent publications through the social media that have created a negative image of the Party in general.

(d).To ascertain specifically the role/s of suspended members either individually or as a group in resorting to court actions against the Party without first exploring the internal mechanisms for settlement of disputes.

(e). To examine other matters against the suspended members that will amount to anti-party activities within the contemplation of the Party constitution of 2017 as amended.

The statement maintained that ‘In carrying out this assignment, the Committee should be guided by both the 2017 Party constitution as amended and the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

” The Committee is authorised to use all available means of communication for meetings/deliberations in view of the current lockdown/curfew in the State.

‘ On behalf of the Party, I wish to sincerely thank the members of the committee for accepting to serve the Party at this crucial time and in an assignment of this importance.

‘ I solicit for the support of all concerned to enable the committee discharge this important assignment with a high sense of Justice, Equity and Fairness.

‘ The Committee has Seven (7) days starting from tomorrow, 18/05/2020 within which to submit its report”.

The suspended members are Senator. Suleiman Hunkuyi, Hon. Hashim Garba, Kubau Local Government, Dr Mato Dogara, Lere Local Government, Ibrahim Lazuru, Lere Local Government, Dr John Danfulani, Kachia Local Government, Lawal Imam Adamu, Soba Local Government and Ubale Salmanduna, Zaria Local Government

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Buhari May Announce New Policy Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari may on Monday announce new measures as the nation battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Towards this, on Sunday, the president received a briefing and recommendations on efforts further contain the spread of the virus from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on… Read full story

Lagos Considers Full Reopening Of Economy

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday that the state government is considering full re-opening of the critical sectors of its economy, but quickly noted that the move would not be pushed in a hurry. The governor gave this indication while at a briefing after the State’s Security Council meeting held at the… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Agboola Gambari’s Burning Grass

What should Nigeria expect from you as Chief of Staff?”: “I don’t report directly to the nation; I report to the president.” “What should he (the president) expect from you? What can you assure him?” “I think you should ask the president. I give him my loyalty, competence and support.” “What will be your guiding principle as Chief of Staff?”… Read more

COVID-19: Buhari May Announce New Policy Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari may on Monday announce new measures as the nation battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Towards this, on Sunday, the president received a briefing and recommendations on efforts further contain the spread of the virus from the Presidential Task Force… Read full story

COVID-19: Ganduje, Deputy, Political Office Holders’ Salaries Cut By Half

Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his deputy, all commissioners and other political office holders from the month of May would receive half salary due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges on the state’s… Read full story

Israel’s Netanyahu Sworn In As Head Of Long-Awaited Unity Government

Israel’s parliament has sworn in a new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival Benny Gantz, ending the longest political crisis in the country’s history, Aljazeera reports. After more than 500 days without a stable government and three inconclusive elections, lawmakers in the… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Infectious Diseases Bill

THE spontaneous anger triggered by the bill titled Infectious Diseases Control Bill 2020 has subsisted because of the resolve by the leadership of the House of Representatives to stick to its gun on the matter. The bill is being sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamilla; Pascal Obi, the chairman, House Committee on… Read full story

Buhari Receives PTF Report On COVID-19 Containment Effort

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received a report from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic on the effort at the containment of its spread. The task force led by its chairman and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, met the president at his… Read full story

WHO To Kick Off International Meet Amid US-China Tensions

The World Health Organization will on Monday kick off its first-ever virtual assembly, but fears abound that US-China tensions could derail the strong action needed to address the COVID-19 crisis. The World Health Assembly, which has been trimmed from the usual three weeks to just two days, Monday and Tuesday… Read full story

The Coming Anti-Christ And The Africans

This is an imaginary essay. But it fits in with the economic, geopolitical and spiritual realities of our world today. By a dream-vision, I was taken to the Infernal Kingdom where I beheld Satan sitting on his throne with glittering pomp. The powers and principalities were paying obeisance to him, prostrate on the ground… Read full story

How Businesses Can Thrive During Peak And Trough

Business never follows a linear path. Rather, business runs in cycles; boom and bust, peak and trough, good and bad, great and tough. However, irrespective of the cycle in which a business finds itself, the stakeholders’ expectations remain unchanged – value must be delivered to them; customers expect quality… Read full story

Speaking Against Evil Is Not An Act Of Disobedience

What is good becomes bad, when it is done at the wrong time. Also, it is good to be hushed and silent, but when you are silent and still when you are to speak out, silence becomes bad. Sleep is good, but when done at the wrong time, it becomes bad. It is good to rest at home, but when you rest at home at the wrong time… Read full story

Leadership: Lessons Along The Way – 2

In the course of fulfilling your life assignment, many people will be engaged in the process, for good or for ill. You will be making the greatest mistake of your life by assuming that just because people gleefully got involved with what you are doing translates to their being committed to you. Those who are committed to… Read full story