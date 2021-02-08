Fani-Kayode meets Governors Buni, Bello

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has held a secret meeting on Monday with Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, Fani Kayode, who incidentally was Director of Media and Publicity, PDP presidential campaign organisation in the 2015 presidential election, had met with Kogi State governor and chairman, Mobilisation and Sensitisation Committee of the APC revalidation exercise, Yahaya Bello, at the weekend.

The PDP chieftain in a post on his Twitter handle did not deny his visit to Governor Bello.

The former minister who was silent on his Monday meeting with Governor Buni, however, claimed his meeting with the Kogi State governor was a usual meeting with a friend to discuss national issues. He hinted of “building bridges.”

His post on his Twitter handle read in part: “It was an honour to have spent quality time with my friend & brother Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State last night. We had a frank, candid, fruitful & productive discussion about the way forward for our country. This is a clear case of politics without bitterness & of building bridges.”

The former aviation minister who had a brief romance with the APC at its formative stage dumped the party and vowed never to fraternise with the platform he dismissed as having a sinister ethno-religious agenda.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…