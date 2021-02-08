Court fines 102, remands 25 in prison for violating COVID-19 safety protocols in Kano

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, has said that no fewer than 200 people have been arrested, fined or incarcerated for the violation of COVID-19 safety protocols.

This was just as the joint team of security agencies and COVID-19 marshals continue to sensitize and enforce safety protocols in the state.

He disclosed that 102 violators were fined N5,000 each, while 25 others have been remanded in prison by the 21 Mobile Courts set up to deal with non-compliance to safety protocols which had been identified as a huge challenge to curbing the spread of the virus.

According to a statement signed by Malam Garba, a copy made available on Monday to pressmen in Kano said the enforcement measure became necessary to preserve public safety and ensure full compliance with the Coronavirus prevention protocols, particularly the use of a face mask.

He noted that despite the new wave of COVID-19, which is tougher than the first wave of the pandemic, residents are refusing to observe the infection, prevention and control (IPC) protocols.

Malam Garba warned that any resident that refused to observe safety protocols would be arraigned before the mobile court.

He, however, added that the enforcement which is led by the state Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), comprised of the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Department of State Security Service and the COVID-19 marshals, is being executed in strategic locations, where violators are arrested.

The commissioner further disclosed that the decision was in response to the coming of the new variant that calls for caution and adherence to safety measures in the state.

Malam Garba who called for the cooperation of the public assured that government would continue to improve enlightenment and persuasion to halt rising cases of death and infections in the state.

