One of the survivors of the Easter Monday crash that left two people dead and six others injured in Akure, Ondo state capital, Abdullahi Ibrahim, has cried for help from the government and spirited individuals, saying the family has spent over N2m in the last three weeks.

Ibrahim was hit by a 25-year-old suspected internet fraudster, Temitope Olorunfemi, along Ijoka road, Akure and sustained a high degree of injury and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The victim’s legs were broken in the accident, and was referred to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Owo, where it was discovered that he had internal bleeding affecting his system.

Speaking on the condition of Ibrahim, his first daughter, Temitope Rukayat Ibrahim said her father (Ibrahim) needed urgent medical care and financial assistance, disclosing that the family members are financially constrained.

According to Temitope, her father was referred to FMC Owo and was treated at the facility after discovering that her father had been bleeding internally due to the effect of the motor accident.

She explained that her father had undergone a series of surgery on the leg to stabilize his health condition but needed financial help with medications for his survival.

“We are begging the state government and well-meaning philanthropists to come to our aid. We don’t have money again to proceed with his treatment. We are bankrupt as I speak with you.

“I’m begging people to help us. He has done a series of surgery in the hospital and recently did an orthopaedic surgery for his leg, but it was discovered later that he sustained internal injuries and that is the situation we’ve been managing for days

“He could not sleep over the night due to the pains in his body. He was complaining of aches in the stomach and they are treating him for different internal injuries due to the accident

“I do hope his health would get better but he needed money to buy drugs and this is urgent. Medical doctors are recommending different drugs for us to buy.





“We need the financial support of spirited individuals to save his life. I am the first child, the burden is just too much on me,” she added.

It will be recalled that Olorunfemi, a suspected internet fraudster was mobbed and lynched to death after he crushing and killing three persons in the accident while his vehicle was set ablaze.

One of his victims was said to have died immediately after being rushed to the hospital.