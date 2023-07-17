Senator Diket Plang, the representative of Plateau Central in Plateau State, has made a passionate appeal to the military, urging them to expand their surveillance in Mangu local government area to include farming areas.

The aim is to address a new trend of crime where bandits are destroying farms.

In a statement he personally signed, Senator Plang strongly condemned the destruction of farms by bandits, describing it as a tactic to further burden the already traumatized people, who are predominantly farmers and subject them to hardship.

He emphasized that the impact of this situation would extend beyond the local government alone, affecting the entire state and even Nigeria at large, given the strategic role the council plays in terms of food production.

Senator Plang highlighted that the destruction of farmlands could lead to retaliatory attacks, undermining the peace initiatives undertaken by stakeholders and the government.

This would also undermine the commendable efforts of the military in addressing the dire situation in the local government area.

“The bandits have now shifted their evil tactics from targeting human lives to destroying the livelihoods of the people, particularly through the destruction of farmlands.

Farms in various parts of the local government have recently been targeted,” he stated.

“This can have a crippling effect on the economy and further hinder the farmers’ efforts towards achieving food security.

It may also trigger retaliatory attacks, jeopardizing the ongoing military operations to curb the wave of killings in the affected areas.

“Hence, there is an urgent need for security personnel to extend their surveillance to farming areas and protect the crops that have been cultivated and are close to being harvested in the coming months,” Senator Plang urged.

