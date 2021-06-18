Faith and power (III)

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an 2:2-5 says: “This is the Book; in it is guidance sure, without doubt, to those who fear God; Who believe in the Unseen are steadfast in prayer and spend out of what We have provided for them. And who believe in the Revelation sent to thee and sent before thy time and (in their hearts) have the assurance of the Hereafter. They are on (true) guidance from their Lord and it is these who will prosper”.

The two concepts of faith and power are expected to give peace, succour and happiness to man. The basic purpose of faith and power is to grant success to man in life and Hereafter. The truth about faith and power is to make man discharge his duties, as vicegerent of God on earth to make the world a better place to live (Qur’an 2:30). The Holy Qur’an 2:30 says: “Behold thy Lord said to the angels: ‘I will create a vicegerent on earth’. They said ‘Wilt thou place therein one who will make mischief therein and shed blood? Whilst we do celebrate Thy praises and glorify Thy holy (name)?’ He said: ‘I know what ye know not’.”

The necessities of faith and power are to ensure that man has satisfaction of the heart, and live in peace and harmony with fellow human beings. But today despite the endowment of powers of knowledge, wisdom, strength, and resources, the world is afflicted with disease, hunger, and fear. Despite the fact that the greater percentage of people in the world today professes one religion or the other, the world is afflicted with one form violence, war, protests, killings and tribulations or the other. Despite the fact that the world prospers in science and technology, we continue to witness pogroms.

Despite the fact that many people attest to the worship of God from different perspectives, we continue to express hatred and dislike for ourselves as brothers and sisters that were created from one soul in the beginning. God says in Qur’an 2:213: “Mankind was one single nation and God sent Messengers with glad tidings and warnings; and with them He sent the Book in truth to judge between people in matters wherein they differed; but the People of the Book after the clear Signs came to them did not differ among themselves except through selfish contumacy. God by His Grace guided the believers to the truth concerning that wherein they differed. For God guides whom He will to a path that is straight”.

Also, Qur’an 49:13 says: “O mankind! We created You from a single (pair) Of a male and a female, and made you into Nations and tribes, that Ye may know each other (Not that ye may despise Each other). Verily, the most honoured of you in the sight of God Is (he who is) the most Righteous of you. And God has full knowledge and is well acquainted (With all things)”.

Today, we talk of power of advancement in science and technology, yet we live in fear and are being consumed with such inventions. Today, we talk of petrol dollars, yet people are not enjoying the basic necessities of life. Today, we talk of the power of wisdom in government and administration, yet people continue to be ungovernable by causing wars and violence.

Perhaps we are in the evening of time when man is being tested for lack of faith and righteousness. The Holy Qur’an 103:1-3 says: “By (the token of) time (through the ages), verily man is in loss, except such as have faith, and do righteous deeds, and (join together) in the mutual teaching of truth, and of patience and constancy”. Perhaps we are at the end of time when man is being tested with something of fear, hunger, some loss in goods or lives or the fruits of our toil (Qur’an 2:155; 3:106).

Perhaps we are at the appointed time when man is being made to suffer for causing afflictions on earth. God says in Qur’an 13:11: “For each (such person) there are (angels) in succession, before and behind him: They guard him by command of God. Verily never will God change the condition of a people until they change it themselves (with their own souls). But when (once) God willeth a people’s punishment, there can be no turning it back, nor will they find, besides Him, any to protect”.

Perhaps we are at the ordained time by the Almighty when man is being made to realise his mistakes for transgressing and abandoning his three-fold duties on earth. God says in Holy Qur’an 96:6-14: “Nay but man doth transgress all bounds, in that he looketh upon himself as self-sufficient. Verily, to thy Lord is the return (of all). Seest thou one Who forbids — a votary when he (turns) to pray? Seest thou if He is on (the road of) guidance? — Or enjoins righteousness? Seest thou if he denies (truth) and turns away? Knoweth he not that God doth see?”

As contained in the last Revelation to mankind, the Holy Qur’an says the three-fold duties of man on earth are to obey the one true God; obey the Apostle, i.e., the teachings and practice of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) who is the seal of all prophets, and to beware of evil, i.e., to shun all that has been forbidden by the Almighty (Q. 5:95-96). God says in Qur’an 3:104 and 110: “Let there arise out of you a band of people inviting to all that is good enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong; they are the ones to attain felicity” … “Ye are the best of peoples evolved for mankind enjoining what is right forbidding what is wrong and believing in God. If only the People of the Book had faith, it was best for them; among them are some who have faith but most of them are perverted transgressors”.

An authentic Hadith of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as contained in Sahih Al-Bukhari 6502: Book 81; Hadith 91 – Vol 8, Book 76, Hadith 509 says God most Blessed and most High says: “Allah’s Messenger said, ‘Allah says, ‘I will declare war against him who shows hostility to a pious worshipper of Mine. And the most beloved things with which My slave comes nearer to Me, is what I have enjoined upon him; and My slave keeps on coming closer to Me through performing Nawafil (praying or doing extra deeds besides what is obligatory) till I love him, so I become his sense of hearing with which he hears, and his sense of sight with which he sees, and his hand with which he grips, and his leg with which he walks; and if he asks Me, I will give him, and if he asks My protection (Refuge), I will protect him; (i.e. give him My Refuge) and I do not hesitate to do anything as I hesitate to take the soul of the believer, for he hates death, and I hate to disappoint him”.

Also, Hadith 25, 40 Hadith Qudsi says: “On the authority of Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him), who said that the Messenger of Allah said: “Allah (mighty and sublime be He) said: ‘Whosoever shows enmity to someone devoted to Me, I shall be at war with him. My servant draws not near to Me with anything more loved by Me than the religious duties I have enjoined upon him, and My servant continues to draw near to Me with supererogatory works so that I shall love him. When I love him, I am his hearing with which he hears, his seeing with which he sees, his hand with which he strikes and his foot with which he walks. Were he to ask [something] of Me, I would surely give it to him, and were he to ask Me for refuge, I would surely grant him. I do not hesitate about anything as much as I hesitate about [seizing] the soul of My faithful servant: he hates death and I hate hurting him”. It was related by al-Bukhari.

May Almighty Allah strengthen our faith and power, Ameen.

