Tunde Kelani’s ‘Ayinla’ takes Ibadan, Lagos on cultural extravaganza

After weeks of anticipation, Tunde Kelani’s latest film, ‘Ayinla’ premiered to a keen audience in Ibadan last Friday, and then the premiere finale on Sunday, at the Ebony Life place.. Sponsored by First Bank Nigeria and Trophy Lager beer, it was truly an evening to remember, as guests trooped out in their best traditional attire in tune with the theme of the premiere, a cultural extravaganza.

Decked in traditional outfits designed by Trophy Lager, bata drummers graced the event with beautiful traditional sounds, with dancers moving to the beat in tow. The drummers sang the praises of invited guests, with the highlight of the evening being the arrival of Adedimeji Lateef, the star of the film who played the role of Ayinla in the movie. Also in attendance were popular Nollywood actors, Mr Macaroni, Femi Adebayo, Jumoke Odetola and a host of others.

In Ibadan, the screening of the film began with a welcome address given by Dr. Timothy Arowogun, Group Head, Public Sector Group, West, First Bank. In his address, Dr. Arowogun reiterated First Bank’s commitment to the promotion of the arts through the bank’s ‘First@Arts’ initiative, and also recognised the presence of the wife of the Managing Director of First Bank, Mrs. Adeduntan.

Immediately after the screening, guests were apparently enthralled by the movie and shared their thoughts on the film. One of the guests who seemed very impressed with the plot of the film stated, “I never really knew much about the story of Ayinla Omowura, but the movie really made me realise how important his story is to everyone who loved his music. He seemed to have been a very interesting man during his time.”

Another guest stated, “Tunde Kelani has always made great movies, from the days of Saworoide and Magun, I have always made sure that I watch anything he makes, and watching ‘Ayinla’ really proves to me that baba is one of the greatest filmmakers we have in Nigeria, it was really an interesting film”.

Produced by Jade Osiberu, ‘Ayinla’ is a film inspired by the life and times of the Apala musician, Ayinla Omowura, who was quite popular in the 1970’s, especially in the South-West region of Nigeria.

