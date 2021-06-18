Hajj 2021 cancellation: The torture of hope and the blessing of disappointment

“Do not lose hope nor be sad” – Qur’an 3:139

FINALLY, and expectedly, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj announced the cancellation of Hajj 2021 for international pilgrims due to the Covid-19 new variants. The announcement, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), was made after serious analysis on the current pandemic situation in Saudi Arabia and in other Hajj-participating countries. The announcement effectively hibernated hajj operations for two consecutive years.

Two days before the announcement, I wrote a piece titled ‘When the Going Gets Tough’. The theme of the piece was to urge hajj administrators to be at alert and oppose the call for boycott. But little did I know that the cancellation hammer was dangling. There is an African proverb that says “he who waits for dead men’s shoes is in danger of going barefoot”. The proverb holds that it is better for to be prepared and be disappointed than to be called upon and fail because of failure to prepare.

As a reaction, I also argued that Nigeria should participate in Hajj 2021, no matter the number given to the country. However, the hope that propelled hajj authorities in Nigeria to begin preparation was not without signals: Saudi Arabia hajj officials did make some pronouncements that suggested that foreign pilgrims might be allowed to partake in Hajj 2021.

On May 9, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj said the Kingdom would allow a small number of pilgrims into the Kingdom for Hajj 2021. According to the ministry, “allowing a small number of pilgrims into the Kingdom under strict health and precautionary measures is an option under discussion.” This was followed by series of activities and releases of Hajj 2021 protocols by Saudi Ministry of Health. The ministry had suggested that a total number of 60,000 pilgrims with 15,000 residents and 45,000 overseas pilgrims would be allowed to participate in hajj this year.

How I wish the Kingdom had stuck to the Ministry of Health’s recommendation of 45,000 slots for hajj-participating countries: 2,000 pilgrims from Nigeria could have served as an assurance to prospective pilgrims to prepare for Hajj 2022. Better still, the Kingdom could have allowed select delegations from hajj-participating countries to perform Hajj 2021. That also could have boosted the spirit of intending pilgrims across the world.

We have accepted the cancellation as having been ordained by our Creator.

Matters of interest

Considering the protocols and the associated hajj packages announced, the question is: what might have been the approximate cost of Hajj 2021 for Nigerian pilgrims? Could the average Nigerian pilgrim have been able to pay the remaining balance of the hajj fare before the commencement of airlift, especially as of the time the Kingdom made the announcement of cancellation of hajj for international pilgrims?

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj announced three packages for Hajj 2021. The first package, Hospitality Package Camps, costs SR12,113 (equivalent to N1,318,400); the second package, Distinguished Hospitality Camps, was pegged at SR14,381 (equivalent to N1,579,856); and the third package, Distinguished Hospitality Towers, which cost was put at SR16,560 (equivalent to N1,819,235.24). The ministry announced that 15 per cent VAT would be added to the price of each package.

According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s website, “people will be bused to the holy sites and there will be a maximum of 20 pilgrims per vehicle. They will be supplied with three daily meals in Mina and two meals (breakfast and lunch) in Arafat. They will be given dinner in Muzdalifah and other food and beverage services.”

The ministry said paying and purchasing the package must be within three hours of selecting the package to avoid cancelation. This simply means that the packages consists of accommodation or camps in Mina, Muzdallifa and Arafat, feeding and transportations. I am going to take it that it includes accommodations in Makkah

This announcement showed that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had effectively taken control of accommodation, feeding and transport within the Kingdom during hajj exercise.

The question is whether the Saudi Ministry of Hajj could have used a different hajj cost template for international pilgrims and the likely answer is no. If that is the case, let’s invoke tabulations to work out what the average Nigerian pilgrim could have paid as hajj fare this year.

The minimum package is SR14,381 (equivalent to N1,579,856.40). This cost is without airfare, Basic Travelling Allowance, suitcases, administrative charges, pilgrims’ uniform, development levy, and Hadaya.

Without taking the current exchange rate into consideration, I refer to Niger State 2017 hajj fare template as a guide. In 2017, airfare was put at $1,650, equivalent to N503,000. Suitcases was N16,600, Basic Travelling Allowance was $800, equivalent to N244,000. Hadaya was N38,000 and pilgrims’ uniform cost N5,000. Administrative charges was N3,000 and another N5,000 development levy, totaling N814,000.

Remember, 2017 hajj fare package was based on the exchange rate of N305 to a dollar.

The Saudi ministry of Hajj’s minimum packages for Hajj 2021 is N1,579,856.40 while the local components of hajj 2017 in Nigeria cost N814,000. Therefore, the fare for Hajj 2021 could have been within the range of N2,393,856 for Nigerian pilgrims, based on exchange rate of N305 to a dollar. The maximum amount deposited by Hajj 2020 or 2021 intending pilgrims is around N1.3 million, leaving a balance of N1 million.

In reality, paying N1 million or above within the short time could have been a difficult task for the average Nigerian pilgrim. The approximate cost tabulated above could have also put an enormous pressure on hajj administrators, especially the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), which had promised to reduce or make hajj fare affordable, even though it has no control or power over the decision of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The consolation

We should be grateful and be steadfast because Almighty Allah loves those who are steadfast. (Qur’an 3:146).

“Do the people think that they will be left to say, ‘We believe’ and they will not be tried?” (Qur’an, 29:2). This verse is a reminder of the power of Allah. This verse tells us that we should all expect to be tested by Allah, especially those who claim to be believers. Knowing that we will be tested, and knowing that we must acknowledge the hardship of life in order to truly build up our morals and faith is something guaranteed. Therefore, we must face it head-on. The hajj industry is undergoing trials from Allah and we must remain focused and committed to overcoming it. After all, hajj has been cancelled 40 times in history and it always bounced back in full capacity.

Muhammed is the publisher of Hajj Reporters and National Coordinator of the Independent Hajj Reporters.

