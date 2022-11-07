Failure of intelligence responsible for Kaduna train attack, says Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that the failure of processing intelligence available to the security outfit and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was responsible for the attack on the Kaduna Abuja train corridor.

He said the attack on the corridor was largely due to the inability of the intelligence committee to process the available intelligence to her more so, that it had recorded attempts of attacks in that train corridor, a clear pointer to the avoidable incidence

Mr. Obi said this at the Arise News Presidential Town Hall Meeting in Abuja.

“There were already indications of security within that corridor as well as previous attempts and intelligence, so there was a failure of processing and giving attention to intelligence.

“If I was commander in chief, we would have acted swiftly that process would have remained in communication or at least shown consistent empathy to the families of those that are involved.

“I think that shows the overall need for us to improve intelligence processing and give an immediate response wherever such a situation arises, Obi stated.

