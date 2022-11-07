Salary arrears: Plateau varsity lecturers suspend academic activities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at Plateau State University (PLASU) has postponed all lectures, the submission and presentation of all examination results, and other academic activities until the backlog of six months’ salaries is paid to its members.

Tribune Online learned that the decision was part of the resolution reached at the emergency meeting of the union over the weekend as a result of the non-payment of their six-month salary arrears.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Professor Yohana Izam, has appealed to the staff of the university to show more understanding over the backlog of salary arrears, which is being sorted out with the Accountant General’s office.

Professor Izam, in a statement signed by the university Public Relations Officer, Mr John Agam, assured the staff of the university that the issue of the no-work, no-pay policy activated by the Governing Council in September will be presented for review in light of the suspension of the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor assured that efforts to off-set the backlog of salary arrears will commence in earnest as of Monday, 7/11/2022, and urged all staff to continue to attend to their duty posts diligently while management pursues further the issue of achieving regular payment of salaries.

The Vice-Chancellor commended all old and new staff of the university for the sacrifices they are making towards making the new PLASU dream a reality and pledges the commitment of the university management towards meeting the welfare needs of staff within the limits of available resources.

