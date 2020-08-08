Factors aiding covid-19 deaths

I have recently observed that while some people with COVID 19 will survive the infection, others especially those with some underlying illnesses don’t. I will appreciate it if you can kindly let me know the factors that aid the rapid deaths in some COVID 19 cases.

Blessing (by SMS)

It is true that patients with some underlying illnesses (comorbidities) have more deteriorating outcomes compared with patients without. COVID-19 patients with history of hypertension, obesity, chronic lung disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease have the worst prognosis and most often end up with deteriorating outcomes. However, the worst condition that increases severity of COVID-19 disease is advanced age. The second worst, is obesity. Other medical conditions that could worsen COVID 19 outcomes are; Asthma, Pregnancy, Chronic Smoking, Liver Disease and Sickle cell disease. Apart from the need to control the above- named conditions, all efforts to avoid contracting the COVID 19 infection such as social and physical distancing, the regular use of facemasks, avoidance of large public gatherings as well as frequent washing of hands should be regularly practised.

