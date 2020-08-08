PTI, group train 54 Delta youths on vocational, leadership skills

The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Skill Development Academy, in conjunction with Onuesoke Foundation, has trained 54 Delta youths at a two-day free training workshop to build up their knowledge in entrepreneurship and leadership.

This is in an effort to enable them to develop and acquire extra skills as back up to their academic qualifications as well as stem restiveness among youths in the state.

The theme of the two-day free training workshop titled, “Covid-19 and Changes of Economic Realities: The Need for Economic Development,” which ended today started August 6 at the PTI Skill Development Academy (SDA), Osubi Campus, Osubi, Delta State.

The workshop which was specifically designed for youths resident in Osubi, Okuokoko, Ugolo and other communities in Okpe Local Government Area of the state, witnessed a large turnout of participants.

Principal/Chief Executive of PTI, Dr Henry Adimula, in his address, admonished the participants to take advantage of the two-day training to acquire a competitive edge in a world of dwindling economic fortune brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the global socio-economic situation posed serious threats and challenges to both government and wellbeing of the citizens.

The PTI boss added that the unemployment problem further called for different strategies and actions to tackle.

“Entrepreneurship education has been embraced by almost all the developed countries and its capabilities and efficacy in springing up economies is not in doubt.

“It is believed that refocusing education system will immensely contribute in developing the spirit and culture of entrepreneurship in the country.

“Entrepreneurial education is essential not only to shape the mindsets of young people, but also to provide the skills and knowledge that are central to development,” he explained.

In his address to participants, Head of Operation, Onuesoke Foundation, Mrs Patience Igho Onuesoke, said to salvage the current economic situation there was the need for the training of educated youths who can function effectively in their locale in terms of self-employment and self-reliance.

Onuesoke, who said the foundation conducted the training based on the aforementioned premise, urged the youths to take the training seriously.

He added that Nigeria faces a number of challenges that can only be met if she has innovative, well-educated, and entrepreneurial youths who, whatever their walks of life, have the spirit and inquisitiveness for innovation and the courage to be relevant in the current economic challenges.

“At the same time, given the current socio-economic and political stance of the country, a thriving economy would require a greater number of young people, who are willing and able to become entrepreneurs, who can launch and successfully develop their own commercial or social ventures, and who will become innovators in the wider organisations in which they work,” she disclosed.

The participants, who expressed appreciation to the organisers, were trained in the areas of crafts and technology engineering, among others.

