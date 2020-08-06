FAAN pensioners call for reversal of slashed salary

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) branch, has called for immediate reversal of its members pensions slashed last month in which 50 per cent of the pension was deducted.

Comrade Emeke Njoku, Secretary of NUP, FAAN branch, in an interview with aviation journalists in Lagos called on the management of FAAN to reverse it within seven days.

His words: “We want that money reversed within seven days. We have mobilized our members. We shall take action inimical to the organization after seven days without reversal”

Describing the slash of their pension as ‘wickedness’, Njoku attributed his position to the fact that the pensioners had been living from hand to mouth with their little monthly pension which has never sustained them.

“You see that what FAAN management has done is a clear contravention of the Constitution which is not done in any institution. The pensioners will give them consequence”.

Njoku who explained that NUP, FAAN branch has lost 10 of their members as a result of their inability to feed and pay hospital bills, declared: “Last time they increased their condition of service, they allocated money to themselves. How much did they give pensioners and they went ahead to start slashing pensions without increment in the last 11 years for pensioners.”

