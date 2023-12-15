Ex-governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has passed on. According to a recent release on behalf of the family, Ezeife died at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, on Thursday.

Ezeife was born on November 20, 1938, in Igbo-Ukwu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He obtained a BSc in Economics from the University College Ibadan and then attended Harvard University where he obtained a Masters and then PhD degree in 1972.

He joined the civil service as an Administrative Officer and rose to the position of Permanent Secretary.

He was a school headmaster, and later a lecturer at Makarare University College in Uganda.

He was also a teaching fellow at Harvard University, and a Consultant with Arthur D. Little in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

He was a politician and was elected governor of Anambra State on the platform of the Social Democratic Party from January 1992 to November 1993 during the aborted Third Republic.

He was a Presidential Adviser on Political Matters to Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

While he was governor, he transferred Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Federal Polytechnic, Oko to the Federal Government, which helped ensure that they survived in the ensuing military regime.

He died on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the age of 85.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE