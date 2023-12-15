The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the treasonable charge filed against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The federal government prayed the court to set aside an earlier judgement by the Court of Appeal, which quashed the treasonable felony charge against Kanu and ordered his release because he was unlawfully brought back to the country after he jumped bail.

Kanu wants the Supreme Court to allow the Court of Appeal’s judgement and uphold his discharge and acquittal.

Counsel to the federal government, Tijani Gazali (SAN), has urged the apex court “to allow the appeal, set aside the judgement of the court below, and affirm the judgement of the trial court (Federal High Court), to the effect that the respondent should stand trial in respect of the charge, which the court below quashed.”

Gazali further urged the court to dismiss the cross-appeal filed by Kanu.

In his submission, Mr Mike Ozekhome, Kani’s counsel, urged the court to dismiss the appeal filed by the federal government with punitive costs and uphold the cross-appeal to do substantial justice to this matter.”

He urged the court to allow the cross-appeal filed by his client.

Ozekhome told the court that his client has been in custody since June 29, 2021

“Even when the lower court had ordered his release.”

