Ahead of the 2023 election, Chukwudi Anthony Ezeala on Friday emerged the winner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket for the House of Representatives seat for the Ibadan North West/South West constituency.

Ezeala clinched the Rep ticket after his two opponents stepped down at the last minute at the party congress held at UMC, Molete Ibadan.

Speaking after declaring him as the winner of the primary, an elated Ezeala thanked the delegates for their trust in him just as he vowed to unseat the incumbent lawmaker, Honourable Stanley Olajide.

“APGA is a party to beat and believe in God that I’m going to represent the people of my constituency at the end of the general election.

“People maybe think of my name but I was born and brought up here in Ibadan, so I have every opportunity to vote and be voted for.

“This is high time for me to contest to reduce the level of poverty and unemployment in our constituency and I’m the right person to channel the cause.





“I’m very optimistic of total victory but I will just urge our people to go out and get their PVC in order to vote for a candidate of their choice.” He said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Ezeala wins Oyo APGA reps ticket

Ezeala wins Oyo APGA reps ticket

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Ezeala wins Oyo APGA reps ticket

Ezeala wins Oyo APGA reps ticket