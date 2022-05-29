Police arrests man for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl in Ondo

A 32-year old man, Afolami Olanrewaju, has been arrested by men of the Ondo state police command for allegedly having an unlawful carnal knowledge of a nine-year-old girl.

According to the Police Command’s Spokesperson for zone 17, Akeem Adeoye, who explained that the suspect lived in Ile-Oluji in the Ile-Oluji/ Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of the state committed the offence in February 2022 before packing out of the community.

Adeoye explained that the mother of the little girl reported the incident to the Police while

the victim was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

He said the efforts of detectives from the state led to the arrest of the suspect in Akure, the state capital in May 2022, a few months after committing the offence.

Adeoye said “On 18th May 2022, Police detectives attached to Zonal CID, Zone 17 Headquarters, Akure, arrested one Afolami Olanrewaju aged 32 of Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo L.G.A of Ondo State for defiling a nine-year-old child, name withheld.

“Investigation reveals that on 6th February 2022, the suspect visited the provision shop of the victim’s mother in Ile Oluji, Ondo State on the day he committed the offence and volunteered to drop off the victim and her siblings at their parent’s house.





“The suspect, on getting to the house, forcefully had carnal knowledge of the victim and immediately packed his loads from his house in Ile Oluji and went into hiding.

“Effort intensified by the detectives led to his arrest in Akure, Ondo State. The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime during interrogation.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention while the suspect was arraigned at High Court Akure.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service pending the continuation of the case. Case adjourned to 27th July 2022

