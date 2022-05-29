Sen. Kalu commends PDP over choice of north-easterner, advises APC to join

Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for electing a North-Easterner, Abubakar Atiku as its Presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general election.

Kalu who represents Abia North at the National Assembly said “Nigerians must have seen what I saw yesterday”.

The APC leader in Abia and the Senate Chief Whip warned that for the APC, ”it is no longer feasible to talk about Southern candidates except the APC want to go on political retirement”.

He urged the National Chairman of the party and the entire party National Working Committee (NWC) to stamp their feet and zone APC presidential ticket to the North East.

“President Muhammad Buhari has a right to choose his successor and I call on him to pick Senator Ahmad Lawan as his successor.

“In every democratic setting, Presidents and Governors support and pick their successors. I call on President Buhari to pick a successor from the North East and that will be the equity the South East needs. With the North East, the cycle will be closest to completion of regions producing the president of Nigeria”.





According to him, “By now, all APC aspirants should drop their ambition and support a North Easterner . Sen. Ahmad Lawan is the destination”, he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Sen. Kalu commends PDP over choice of north-easterner, advises APC to do same

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Sen. Kalu commends PDP over choice of north-easterner, advises APC to do same