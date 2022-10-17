Experts to discuss ‘local’ contents at Verdant Zeal 10th Innovention Series

Marketing Communications firm, Verdant Zeal Group Ltd has announced plans to host the 10th edition of its annual Innovention Series, tagged “African Content & New Consciousness”, that will afford experts across the nation’s integrated marketing communications industry and the entertainment sector discuss ‘African Content & New Consciousness’.

Scheduled to hold on Thursday, October 20th, 2022 as a virtual event, this year’s edition, the tenth in the series will seek to enlighten and spur interest in local content viewership globally, and also create a channel for networking and building relationship among key film and entertainment industry players.

With its keynote address to be delivered by leading Nigeria filmmaker and Chief Executive Officer, Zuri24 Media, Mr. Femi Odugbemi, discussions will be moderated by Nigeria Television Presenter, Bolanle Olukanni.

Speaking during a press briefing on the forthcoming event, the Chief Operating Officer, Verdant Zeal, Mr. Dipo Adesida described the initiative, as a platform that provides both public and private interest owners the opportunity to deliberate on issues affecting the nation’s economy and development, with a view to charting agendas towards moving it forward.

“This year’s session seeks to highlight the evolving possibilities in the age of virtual realities and proffer solutions to challenges bordering on revenue generation and finance for content curation, movie distribution, territorial content cross-cutting in the content creation Industry and Africa as a whole,” he stated.

Adesida added that this year’s theme would have its thematic focus woven around how the new consciousness will create opportunities for innovation and integration between content creators, Content aggregators, film distributors, content entrepreneurship and development in Africa.

