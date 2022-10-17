Burial posters levy: OAAN charges AMSAA on clarity

The President of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), Chief Emma Ajufo, has called on the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (AMSAA) to be more unambiguous in its recent directives guiding pasting of burial posters, across the state.

The state government, through the outdoor advertising regulatory agency had slammed a levy of N5,000 tax, that would last for only two weeks on residents, willing to paste burial and other events posters, such as religious, wedding and sundry flex, in any part of the state.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive, Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency ANSAA, Mr. Tony Ujubuonu, in a letter addressed to the National President, Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), had expressed the willingness of the agency to partner with ASATU to recover the taxes as sources of internally generated revenue IGR, and curb menace of ‘non-commercial adverts’ in the state.

The agency had, in the letter, given the following as the tariff: 4 X 6FT N5,000 for 2 weeks; 8 X 10FT N20,000 for 2 weeks; above 10FT square, N100,000 monthly; while N5000 will be charged for posters for 2 weeks.

While directional signs leading to the venue which can come in 1x 2ft size will, not be charged, the agency however insisted that boards left standing, after the duration of this period, will attract a weekly penalty in the sum of the amount initially paid.

While commending the agency on its efforts at enhancing the state’s outdoor space, Ajufo, in an exclusive interview with Brands & Marketing, on the subject, however called for clarity regarding how such levies would be administered.

The OAAN’s boss argued that while it had become imperative for regulatory agencies to save the outdoor space from being compromised, especially with non-commercial ads, he also called on the government to ensure that such levies would not amount to multiple taxation.

“I think it’s a good one coming from the agency, but there is the need for clarity. For instance, assuming somebody rents a 48-Sheet obituary announcement, will the person also pay the fee, since the person must have paid for using that signage in the first place? We need clarity so that it doesn’t become double taxation.

“I want to believe that they have a law that guides this development. If the aim is to encourage business, encourage professionalism, and a saner environment, I don’t think we’ll frown at it as long as it does not bring about double taxation,” he added.

