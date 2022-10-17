Stanbic IBTC reiterates commitment to SMEs in new commercials

By Akin Adewakun | Lagos
In a bid to reassure small, medium and large scale enterprises in the country of its readiness to give their businesses the necessary push, the management of Stanbic IBTC has unveiled two new television commercials, highlighting the limitless possibilities of business solutions, offered by the bank to all its clients.

The new commercials, unveiled by the bank recently in Lagos,  reiterate the bank’s dedication to equipping entrepreneurs and businesses with beneficial facilities for their growth and the expansion of the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony,  the bank’s Executive Director, Business and Commercial Clients, Remy Osuagwu,  stated that the intention is to showcase the need to partner Nigerian businesses and support them through their challenges, while also demonstrating the limitless solutions and possibilities via collaboration.

He added that the bank  is presently  repositioning to reflect the Nigerian local and international business scene while creating solutions that address the growth challenges affecting Nigerian businesses.

According to him, the main idea behind the launch is to showcase all the financial solutions, including advisory services that businesses can take advantage of to meet their growth aspirations, especially in the face of the current challenging operating terrain.

Speaking on strategic solutions for Corporates, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Eric Fajemisin explained that one of the ways the bank has continued to win the trust and confidence of its clients is by offering opportunities and risk management strategies.

“We connect our clients to opportunities across Africa and beyond through our proven experience in emerging markets, local insight and our on-the-ground presence in 20 countries in Africa,” he stated.

 

