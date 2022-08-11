Experts stress importance of clearer vision, bold leadership to Nigeria’s aviation

AT a conference which centered on ‘Sunset Airports: Economic and Safety Implications’ organised by the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) in Lagos, participants agreed that in view of the myriad of challenges confronting the sector, that there was an urgent need for a clearer vision and bold leadership that will think outside the box to rescue it from impending implosion.

The participants consisting of airline Chiefs, aviation agencies, handling companies and various relevant partners unanimously declared that the way for recalibration was to redirect policies to see aviation as a basic essential service industry to the general public, rather than the pastime ofthe elites, advising that the sector be properly tied to the economy with its limiters treated as national economic emergencies.

A communique issued at the end of the conference called for better collaboration among policymakers, regulators, service providers and operators, to workout viable and sustainable aviation development programmes that properly incorporate aviation financing with its safety and security elements.

The communique partly stated that; “It is time to have Bank of Aviation that is owned by investors and stakeholders. The ministries of aviation and finance should work with the CBN to make the currency of aviation available and accessible to those that need it.”

At the event, key players argued that the sunset airport phenomenon and restriction in operating hours should be treated as an aberration and a problem to tackle, given their dire impacts on airlines and the economy at large.

While stating that Airports that were designed and equipped for optimum services must stop operating at minimum levels, it was generally agreed that the airports should either operate optimally or shutdown just as approved master plan of airports should be part of their regulations, and should be made illegal to go beyond the approved limits.

At the conference, it was also agreed that Airports, like airlines, should be categorised according to their operating capacity and requirements for such services.

It was also agreed that in a demand-driven sector, airport managers should consider gradual, but steady extension of operating hours beyond daylight in airports where 24-hour operation is not yet feasible.

Speaking through the communique, the stakeholders said Airline operators, through the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), should as well negotiate for service-hour extensions at specific airports to accommodate travel demands.

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) was also tasked to embrace liberal policies that allow non-staffers to acquire capacity in aeronautical services and be eligible to fill gaps in the sector.

“There must be concerted efforts at all levels to steadily maximise aeronautical and non-aeronautical services around airports to grow the immediate and larger economy. Besides passenger services, there are other complementary services like cargo, tourism, hospitality, and others that must be invested into maximise aviation potential.

Participants observed that the notion of ‘Sunset Airports’ or limited (daylight) hours of operations is a self-limiting factor that is retrogressive and a challenge that should be addressed by a modern state.





The phenomenon according to the speakers was a major disrupter of the economies of airline operation and utilisation of aircraft assets. The self-imposed limitation was identified as one of the main banes of gross under-utilisation of aircraft, estimated to cost each airplane three hours of operation daily and at least N4.3billion worth of unearned revenue yearly (per equipment).

The untapped revenue gets bigger in an airline that has five or more aircraft and the reason local airlines battle survivability unlike their counterparts in Europe, North America and Asia.

Participants equally noted that the sunset airports actually have navigational aids, Instrument Landing Systems (ILSs), airfield lightings and so on to safely operate round the clock. They noted that there are other variables that define the operating hours of an airport, which include the passenger traffic demand and the cost of operations.

Regulators and service providers while unanimously agreeing that there were several airports that did not have daily flights, therefore declared that it was uneconomical to keep them running without traffic demand, despite high cost of energy, inadequate technical workforce and lack of support services to transport travellers beyond the airport at night.

Noting that extended operating hours were available at most airports, especially for airlines that were willing to pay for the extra service, the participants also agreed on the imperative of maximum usage of airport facilities through deliberate triggers to draw traffic both to the airports and the operating airlines.

The key players nevertheless agreed that the industry would gravitate towards growth, if regulators, operators and other players ramp up efforts to implement the many policies and programmes already in place.