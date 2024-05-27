Renowned Development expert Engr. Micheal Ale has revealed his ambition to become the national President of the Nigerian Association of Evaluators (NAE), promising to turn around the fortunes of the union if elected.

The NAE is a national body of experts in development strategies and evaluations.

Ale, who has greatly repositioned the Association of Rig Owners and Drillers Practitioners (AWDROP) with dynamic engagement with stakeholders and impactful leadership, promised to turn around the fortunes of the association if given the opportunity to serve as national President.

Speaking with newsmen, the national president of Association of Rig Owners and Drillers Practitioners (AWDROP) urged members of the NAE across the nation to vote and support him as the new president and pledged that he would deploy his rich experience in several leadership capacities to harness the potentials of the association for meaningful and rapid progress and development.

Revealing his manifestos, Ale said: “ When you vote me as Your President, I will expeditiously carry out these short-term activities, set up a member and Reconciliatory committee, whose role is to present a white paper on how to unite all members, admit new members and set out strategies to get members’ interest awaken to their membership role; set up a ⁠ Media, publicity and Documentation Unit: Without this unit, it’s difficult to have NAE known to the world.

“This unit will collect information from state chapters and turn such to news. So all chapters are in for work; set up a Protocol and Collaboration Unit: I will visit all organizations that have something to do with evaluation. This unit will be set up to harmonise activities and foster collaborations on EVALUATION practice in Nigeria and infuse Eval Practitioner importance; Create National Evaluation Practitioners’ Registry, this would be a warehouse of Eval practitioner Volunteer community where experts can be contacted for pro Bono practices.”

Speaking further, he added, “I am planning Midterm activities which shall include the following: In our 1 year in office, we would have NAE established in 20 states and increase our membership to 2,000 which will include students’ membership in accredited institutions across Nigerian Institutions; we will institute mechanism to get recognition by the National Government MDA’s, including the National Planning Commission and 7 Development organizations, African Development Bank, UNICEF, World Bank, European Unions, UNDP, French Development Agency. In their various works, our members shall be fully participating in Evaluation of programs across the country and extension to other African countries.

“We will also put in place a mechanism for us to partner with Regional and International Evaluation communities AFREA, GEI, and members fully participating in International workshops, seminars, and conferences to enhance our capacity.

“We shall also have our signature yearly National event tagged “Nigeria Development Summit”. During this event, we shall unveil our “National Evaluation Report on Sub-National Development.”

He also disclosed what he termed Long Term strategy, saying, “My long-term strategy is to ensure that NAE as a system is strengthened, having good institutional framework for effective leadership succession and transformed organization. Hence, will ensure continuous engagement, probity, accountability, and protect the sanctity of the tenet of my position as the President of the most responsible organisation whose members are proud to associate.”

