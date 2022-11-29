Expert to politicians: Help Nigerians have access to affordable housing

Founder and Executive Chairman, First World Communities Limited, Brig.-Gen. Tunde Reis (rtd), yesterday, has tasked political leaders to help Nigerians to have access to affordable housing.

Speaking at the fourth edition of Alhaji Lateef Jakande Lecture, which was organised by Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), with the support of Housing TV Africa in Lagos, Reis urged political leaders to emuulate the housing development strategy of the former civilian governor of Lagos State in order to reduce homelessness in the country.

According to him, leaders must rule by compassion by helping Nigerians have access to affordable housing through pro-poor friendly policies.

He said that the late Jakande dedicated his life to provision of affordable housing for people by building over 30,000 housing units across the state.

He explained that affordable housing could be driven through government housing schemes.

President of REDAN, AliyuWamakko, said the over 30,000 housing units developed by Jakande enhanced the socio-economic development of Lagos, adding that the legacy is worthy of emulation by the current leaders.

Wammako said the lecture series in his honour had come to stay because Jakande was an icon in the housing sector.





According to him, REDAN is committed to delivery of affordable housing for Nigerians as it plans construction of rural housing across the 774 local councils in the country.