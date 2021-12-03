Excitement as Nigerian Idol live auditions begin tomorrow

Another season of a rousing musical contest for singers, up-and-coming music talents and entertainment lovers berths as physical auditions for season 7 of the most anticipated music reality show in Nigeria, Nigerian Idol, holds on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Colossus Hotel, Ikeja-Lagos. \

The virtual auditions which allowed 60 seconds video entries from contestants opened on Sunday, November 14, 2021, and closed on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Both the virtual and physical auditions are only open to participants between the ages of 16 – 30 years and will be aired on DStv and GOtv in February 2022.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Boluwatife Adedugbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited reaffirms her company’s commitment to talent promotion, development and the growth of the entertainment industry while at the same time calling on all musical talents in Nigeria to audition for the show.

“With our brand, we will continue to espouse talent discovery in music through platforms like the Nigerian Idol for young talented singers to find expression and become megastars. We, therefore, call on all young musical talents in Nigeria to audition for season seven of the Nigerian Idol and get a shot at the limelight, while also enjoying the refreshing musical journey with Bigi,” she said.

As the new season commences, the anticipation and excitement are heightened as the contestants, fans and music lovers are warming up to get down and enjoy the thrilling musical contest.

For over ten weeks during season 6 of the music show, the brand refreshed all participants, top contestants and winner, Kingdom Kroseide to victory. It has again assured fans that season 7 will be more exciting with its array of fantastically refreshing beverages to journey with all the singers during their performances.

The Nigerian Idol season 7, sponsored by Bigi drinks will come to an exhilarating climax on Sunday, May 22, 2022, with over a 50-million-naira worth of prizes awaiting the winner.

